ATLANTIC CITY — A man was taken to the hospital for potential burns after a 27-foot boat caught fire in the Frank S. Farley State Marina at the Golden Nugget Wednesday.
Fire crews responded to the marina before 8 a.m. for the fully-involved fire, according to Fire Chief Scott Evans.
One man was reported injured and transported to the hospital by EMS, Evans said.
Those who watched firefighters continue to spray the charred boat from the marina's side railing said they saw flames and black smoke billow into the air.
Dave Rogers, of Minnesota, who had a sailboat docked at the marina, said he heard a boom and then saw the smoke rising.
Firefighters faced the challenge of having to run hose lines down the dock and carrying equipment in the narrow space, Evans said.
Firefighters originally grabbed garden hoses from the boats next door to before their own lines were placed to prevent the fire from spreading, he said.
The Coast Guard also responded by boat and helped put out the fire.
The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
"We're fortunate that the Coast Guard was able to assist us in preventing the fire from spreading to the other boats," Evans said.
Evans, who estimated it has been about 10 years since the last large fire in the marina, said fires like this one are challenging because they spread rapidly, they give off toxic smoke from the plastics and access for firefighters is limited to the width of the dock.
"You're working in a confined area so there's always a danger of falling in the water," he said.
Fire investigators were on scene.
Judging by how quickly the fire broke out, Evans believed the fire could have been fuel-related, whether it was gasoline or propane.
"It doesn't happen a lot, but vapors gather in the hulls of the boats," he said "The engine rooms will fill up with vapors if there's fuel problems and they'll explode."
Atlantic City firefighters spray down a boat that caught fire in the Golden Nugget Marina. Witnesses from a few slips away say they heard an explosion and then smelled the smoke. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/dkjNnDlO1U— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) July 17, 2019
