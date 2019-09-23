Our topics for the first two weeks of autumn are colorful “volcanic twilights,” a special free public “Skywatch” this Friday and two extraordinary close pairings of the moon with Jupiter and Saturn.
Two volcanoes color the world's twilights: On one or more days in the past few weeks, you may have noticed it. What? The western sky after sunset lighting up for 20 minutes or more with a glow much stronger and more colorful than any ordinary twilight. What you saw — and what all of us may be able to see on some days for many weeks to come — is the rare phenomenon of volcanic twilights.
Believe it or not, these colors, visible all over the world, are produced by just two volcanoes that have erupted this summer.
The first, which erupted around June 22, is Raikoke, a mountain on one of the Kiril Islands off the North Pacific coast of Russia. The other volcano, which may have produced a lesser effect, is Ulawun, which erupted in New Guinea on Aug. 1-2.
How can one or two volcanoes color the twilights all around the world? I made a special study of this subject back in the early 1980s when I and just a few other skywatchers and scientists learned the basic amazing secret. It was the eruption of a volcano in Mexico, El Chichon, that produced much stronger, more colorful and longer-lasting twilights all over the world than our present ones — and not just in 1982, the year of the eruption, but for several years.
Why did El Chichon have a much bigger effect on twilight than, for instance, the powerful Mt. St. Helens?
The key is sulfur dioxide gas. The volcanic ash put up by Mt. St. Helens was too heavy to remain in Earth’s stratosphere for long. But El Chichon and, in 1991, the Phillipine volcano Pinatubo, produced millions of tons of sulfur dioxide gas which combined with water vapor to form a haze of sulfuric acid which did stay up in the stratosphere a long time.
Whether ash or sulfuric acid haze, what happens is that the high-altitude material stays lit by the sun long after we experience sunset down at ground level. For me in New Jersey, the strongest El Chichon glow, in December 1982, still appeared as an intense red band low in the west a full 90 minutes after sunset.
At an earlier stage each night in these volcanic twilights — including the ones we are now experiencing — the sky partway up in the west can turn a purple shade, sometimes after a peach-colored or strawberry-colored phase. Keep watching for these glows, for about 20 to 40 minutes (or more) after sunset or before sunrise. But do know that you will only see them be colorful and bright if there is no major cloud cover for a few hundreds miles west of you (at sunset) or east of you (at sunrise).
A special skywatch: This Friday, weather permitting, the SJAC (South Jersey Astronomy Club) will hold another free public observing session, a Skywatch, at Belleplain State Forest in northern Cape May County. I hope to make this event extra special by giving a talk and guided tour at it. At this event you can look through some of the biggest telescopes in the state with the help of some of New Jersey’s best observers and see objects like Jupiter, Saturn, the Ring Nebula and the Andromeda Galaxy.
Start time is 7:30 p.m. but cloudy skies would postpone the Skywatch to the next day. For directions to the observing field and the decision on the weather, go to www.sjac.us or call the Belleplain Forest Office at 609-861-2404.
Very close pairings of the moon with Jupiter and Saturn: The crescent moon floats not far lower left of the bright star Regulus an hour before sunrise this Thursday. But much better pairings of the moon occur next week at nightfall. On Thursday, Oct. 3, bright Jupiter is just to the lower right of the moon. Two nights later, the half-lit moon is close to the lower left of Saturn.
