On Monday, Murphy signed an executive order allowing some outdoor recreational activities to open, on May 22, such as batting cages, golf ranges, shooting and archery ranges, community gardens, horseback riding and private tennis clubs.
Golfers will also be able to tee off in foursomes instead of pairs.
He said the new executive orders allowing more and more businesses to open up are due to the downward trend of COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, new hospitalizations are down 71% since the virus' peak, compared to being down by 23% on May 3. Few ICU beds and ventilators are also being used, he said.
"We’re not nearly out of the woods yet, but we’re moving forward, carefully, methodically, and responsibly," he said.
The governor is also working to restart the workforce.
He said 25% of New Jersey workers can work from home, 35% have low-to-moderate contact with coworkers and customers and 40% of workers work closely with coworkers and customers. He said those who can work from home should continue to do so, but those who will eventually return to work must adopt safeguard practices and restrict capacity.
"As we enter each stage, we will allow businesses and activities to reopen according to their risk level and the challenges they will face to safeguard public health," he said. "We will aim to move through each stage as quickly as we can, but with public health firmly in mind.
"Until a proven vaccine is widely available, we cannot firmly enter the new normal, when life will once again return to all our workplaces, downtowns, and main streets," he added.
And the new normal includes continue to practice social distancing and wearing face coverings.
"After 9/11, new security measures were put into place that we were not accustomed to," he said. "Those practices are now part of our routines. The aftermath of COVID-19 will be similar. Social distancing will still be the rule of the days ahead."
The next step is to safely open childcare centers and scaling up public transit.
The state has 1,735 new positive COVID-19 results, bringing the statewide total to 148,039. The rate of doubling cases is now more than 30 days in all counties except for Cumberland. Eighty-three more people have died.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, however, Atlantic County health officials did confirm 38 additional positives among 18 males, ages 25-94 and 20 females, ages 15-85.
Today’s cases bring the countywide total to 1,816 with 112 deaths and 501 residents cleared as recovered.
Ten of today’s positives were identified in Pleasantville and eight in Atlantic City. Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway and Hamilton Township each had three new cases while Absecon, Hammonton and Mullica Township had two. One new case was confirmed in both Somers Point and Ventnor.
To date, Atlantic County has tested a total of 1,342 residents with 26% being confirmed positive.
Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 21 for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription. Testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Appointments are available 10 AM – 1 PM each day and can be made online at www.aclink.org.
Residents should come prepared with their doctor’s script, proof of residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill, and their appointment confirmation. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to be tested.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy rain, thunderstorms and/or high winds) on a scheduled test date, residents with appointments should check the county website (www.aclink.org) for updates regarding postponement and rescheduling.
Non-essential businesses opened today which allowed for shops to offer products through delivery or curb-side pick.
Customers are still not permitted in non-essential retailers, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order.
In Stone Harbor, which has more than 100 small businesses, the sidewalk had little to no foot traffic, but a few businesses had the lights on to service drive-up customers.
“It feels great,” said Angela Marsh, owner of clothing store Global Pursuit. “We are really excited about being able to connect with our community once again, and to start living again.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Global Pursuit’s business was mostly through the brick-and-mortar store but Marsh has since brought the store’s website up to speed and has been fulfilling online orders every day.
“Every little thing we can do to open up the businesses is a critical step,” she said.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, the Delaware Memorial Bridge Twin Span will resume collecting cash at its southbound Toll Plaza.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, all DMB toll operators will be required to wear a face mask and gloves while collecting cash tolls. The DRBA is also supplying its collectors with face shields and has installed protective Plexiglas ‘sneeze’ guards in the toll booths.
In addition, Delaware Memorial Bridge toll booths will be sanitized between shifts and the toll shifts have been staggered to limit interaction/exposure among toll collectors. The DRBA also encourages motorists to wear a face mask as they pass through the cash lanes.
All Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls have been collected either by E-ZPass or by the temporary toll-by-mail process since March 26 when cash collections were suspended as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Drivers who do not have E-ZPass accounts will need to be prepared to pay with cash once cash collections resume.
A South Jersey gym owners made good on his promise to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday despite the state’s order that all such facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19, according to NJ.com
Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, unlocked the doors to allow a limited number of members, according to the report.
Doors of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr now open to cheers, in defiance of state orders. pic.twitter.com/BtuMVpg5hP— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 18, 2020
Atlantic County health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including a one-month old boy. Among the new cases, 19 were males between 1 month and 73 years old, and 14 females between 52 and 91 years old. One additional COVID-19 related death, a 73-year old Hammonton man, was reported.
The county's total number of cases sits at 1,778. There have been 112 deaths. A total of 501 residents have been cleared as recovered.
Hammonton also had nine new cases, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville each had four. Three new positive cases were in Atlantic City and Northfield. Absecon, Galloway and Ventnor all had two, and Buena Borough, Folsom and Linwood all had one new confirmation. An additional case was listed for Atlantic County but the specific town has yet to be determined.
Cape May County reported 3 additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 515. There have been a total of 40 deaths, 31 of those in a long-term care facilities. A total of 228 residents have been cleared as recovered.
