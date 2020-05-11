—
Three elderly Atlantic County residents of long-term care facilities are the latest to die from complications of COVID-19, according to county health officials. All three women had pre-existing health conditions that put them at higher risk. They included a 91-year old and a 93-year old both from Pleasantville, and a 97-year old from Northfield.
Atlantic County also confirmed 15 more positives among six men, ages 44-65 and nine women, ages 30-86, eight of whom are from Atlantic City, three from Hammonton, two from Buena Vista Township and one each from Folsom and Northfield.
These cases bring the countywide totals to 1,530 with 77 deaths. Three hundred fifty-one residents have been cleared as recovered.
Atlantic County has tested 1,053 residents to date with a 25.9% rate of positivity.
Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14, by appointment, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments are available 10 AM – 1 PM and can be made online at www.aclink.org. All testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Royal Farms announced that it will deliver a tractor-trailer truck full of food supplies to the Food Bank of South Jersey on May 12. Among the items donated are cases of milk, orange juice, bread, sliced ham, turkey, American cheese, yogurt, granola bars, nuts, chips, breakfast cakes and bottled water.
“This coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increased need for food within the communities that we serve," said John Kemp, president of Royal Farms. "People are worried right now, and where they are going to get their next meal should not be added to their list of worries. Royal Farms will be making a similar donation to a Food Bank in every state in which we operate in order to do our part in combatting this worry.”
State Police issued a statement to the Department of Education banning all in-person ceremonies and parades, including “wave parades,” to honor 2020 graduates from New Jersey public and private schools.
In a May 9 letter by the NJSP, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan stated that the March 21 stay-at-home executive order directing all New Jersey residents to remain at home except to obtain goods and services deemed essential, and to gather with no more than 10 people. This includes all gatherings to commemorate graduates, he said.
"While it is recognized that milestones such as graduations deserve the acknowledgement of the school and parent communities, it is critical to understand the need to acknowledge academic achievements in ways that do not compromise or endanger public health during the COVID-19 emergency," the letter stated.
"Until such time, virtual celebrations and other remote forms of recognition should take the place of any in-person or public ceremonies," it stated.
Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the pandemic.
The Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to give plasma to help current patients who are seriously ill or at high risk of serious illness. To learn more and register for donation: http://RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID for next steps.
The New Jersey Air National Guard will be conducting a flyover event to honor COVID-19 front line workers on Tuesday beginning at 11:20 a.m. The rain date is May 13.
The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover event with three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing. The flight route takes the the jets over testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuaries across the state.
South Jersey residents will be able to see the fly over event near the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May at about 12:27 p.m and the Atlantic City Convention Center at about 12:32 p.m.
The view the full map of the flyover event click here.
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
Atlantic County confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 20 new positive cases on Sunday. The countywide total is 1,515 confirmed cases and 74 deaths, with 351 residents now cleared as recovered.
Cape May County reported five new cases on Sunday for a total of 463 cases countywide.
Cumberland County has 1,287 positive cases with a total of 36 deaths.
