—
Non-essential businesses opened today which allowed for shops to offer products through delivery or curb-side pick.
Customers are still not permitted in non-essential retailers, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order.
In Stone Harbor, which has more than 100 small businesses, the sidewalk had little to no foot traffic, but a few businesses had the lights on to service drive-up customers.
“It feels great,” said Angela Marsh, owner of clothing store Global Pursuit. “We are really excited about being able to connect with our community once again, and to start living again.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Global Pursuit’s business was mostly through the brick-and-mortar store but Marsh has since brought the store’s website up to speed and has been fulfilling online orders every day.
“Every little thing we can do to open up the businesses is a critical step,” she said.
—
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, the Delaware Memorial Bridge Twin Span will resume collecting cash at its southbound Toll Plaza.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, all DMB toll operators will be required to wear a face mask and gloves while collecting cash tolls. The DRBA is also supplying its collectors with face shields and has installed protective Plexiglas ‘sneeze’ guards in the toll booths.
In addition, Delaware Memorial Bridge toll booths will be sanitized between shifts and the toll shifts have been staggered to limit interaction/exposure among toll collectors. The DRBA also encourages motorists to wear a face mask as they pass through the cash lanes.
All Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls have been collected either by E-ZPass or by the temporary toll-by-mail process since March 26 when cash collections were suspended as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Drivers who do not have E-ZPass accounts will need to be prepared to pay with cash once cash collections resume.
—
A South Jersey gym owners made good on his promise to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday despite the state’s order that all such facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19, according to NJ.com
Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, unlocked the doors to allow a limited number of members, according to the report.
Doors of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr now open to cheers, in defiance of state orders. pic.twitter.com/BtuMVpg5hP— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 18, 2020
—
Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 press conference on Monday at 1 p.m. Watch the briefing here.
—
Atlantic County health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including a one-month old boy. Among the new cases, 19 were males between 1 month and 73 years old, and 14 females between 52 and 91 years old. One additional COVID-19 related death, a 73-year old Hammonton man, was reported.
The county's total number of cases sits at 1,778. There have been 112 deaths. A total of 501 residents have been cleared as recovered.
Hammonton also had nine new cases, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville each had four. Three new positive cases were in Atlantic City and Northfield. Absecon, Galloway and Ventnor all had two, and Buena Borough, Folsom and Linwood all had one new confirmation. An additional case was listed for Atlantic County but the specific town has yet to be determined.
Cape May County reported 3 additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 515. There have been a total of 40 deaths, 31 of those in a long-term care facilities. A total of 228 residents have been cleared as recovered.
