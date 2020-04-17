You are the owner of this article.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing

Some convicts could get home confinement amid outbreak

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the new coronavirus, Friday, April 10, 2020 at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)

 Chris Pedota

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Those scheduled to appear for the briefing include Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 370 cases, 18 deaths and 71 recovered. Cape May County has reported 190 cases, with 18 designated as off quarantine and 12 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 259 cases and three deaths.

Included in the totals are 20 additional positive cases and five additional fatalities that Atlantic County officials recorded Friday.

Deaths included a 76-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man from Atlantic City, a 60-year-old man and 88-year-old woman from Egg Harbor Township and a 72-year-old man from Hamilton Township, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. All five had pre-existing health conditions that put them at greater risk for complications.

Positive cases included five in Galloway Township, three in Egg Harbor Township and two each from Atlantic City and Hammonton, according to the release. Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Egg Harbor City, Linwood, Margate, Northfield and Ventnor each have one new positive resident.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,391, bringing the total to 75,317. There have been 362 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,518.

Galloway's Fourth of July parade is canceled, according to event organizers.

The parade is known as the largest in the state, with a route through Historic Smithville.

More information was not immediately available.

A Linwood insurance agency has donated $10,000 to the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Hafetz and Associates, an insurance agency that specializes in employee benefits, Medicare and individual coverage, raised the money through an employee collection, according to a news release from JFS. The money will go toward services including Kosher Meals on Wheels, essential transportation to doctor’s appointments, virtual socialization and grocery delivery to the 200 seniors who rely on JFS. 

“Charitable giving and volunteerism is an integral part of our company’s culture and this initiative shows the generosity and kindness of our team,” owner Scott Hafetz said. “From volunteering on event committees to delivering meals to seniors, Hafetz and Associates employees have been involved with JFS for years. By joining together, this donation positively impacts JFS and its work in our community.”

Businesses that want to conduct an employee collection for JFS can contact Beth Joseph at 609-822-7409.

For more information on making a secure online donation to JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail your contribution to Jewish Family Service, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402.

The Fourth Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Friday.

"Your safety and well-being, and making sure we figure out the best way to make this event memorable, are our top priorities," according to a post on the organization's Twitter page.

No new date was provided. 

The Escape the Cape Triathlon slated for June 14 in North Cape May has been rescheduled to Aug. 30.

“As one of the leaders in mass participation events on the East Coast, which prides itself on offering world class service in destination locations while providing the safest environment possible, we are doing everything we can to continue what we’ve built our reputation on for the last 17 years,” according to a news release posted on the organization’s website. “Furthermore, we believe in being proactive when it comes to YOU.”

Those registered for the event are able to participate during the rescheduled date, or defer into the races the next two years, according to the release.

Find out more here.

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry’s Food and Retail department donated a truckload of food supplies to a church food pantry in Erma.

The donation went to Gleaning Center Food Pantry at Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, according to a news release.

Included in the donation are frozen foods, canned goods, bottled beverages, as well as individually wrapped packaged items like soup, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, and cakes.

“Our Ferry family feels it’s important to give back to our neighbors and local communities when we have an opportunity to do so,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations.  “I want to thank Shaun O’Brien and his food and retail team for developing and coordinating this effort.  We’ll get through these trying times together!”

“What a blessing,” said Pastor Tim West of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene.  “The Ferry’s donation is an example of the community working in unity and allowing us all to better serve the needs of Lower Township together.”

The Cape May County Chamber released a lineup of four programs Friday morning for next week.

All programs are web-based, free, and open to the public, according to a news release from the chamber.

  • Families First Coronavirus Response Act; Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m.
  • Pivoting to Digital in Uncertain Times; Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m.
  • Unemployment Concerns for Seasonal Businesses, with NJ DOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo; Thursday, April 23, 10 a.m.
  • Building Relationships on LinkedIn During Quarantine; Thursday, April 24, 9 a.m.
  • Preregistration is required for all programs, and can be found on the chamber’s website.

“With all of the new legislation and programs being released, it’s an essential time to provide public information to our membership and our community," said Vicki Clark, chamber president. “We’re also hosting sessions to educate people about new ways to communicate and stay connected now that digital interactions have become so much more important."

Full program information and updates can be found at www.CapeMayCountyChamber.com.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. sent a letter to residents this month detailing how the Atlantic City Convention Center will be used as a field medical station during the pandemic.

According to the letter, dated April 6:

  • The field station is for non- COVID-19 patients who are released from a traditional hospital setting and need to recover.
  • Please note that this is not a walk-up hospital, medical treatment center, or doctor’s office. The public cannot access this facility on their own and visitors are not permitted.
  • Local traffic will not be impeded during this time.
  • The facility is initially designed to handle 250 patients and will include a bed, chair and IV Stand. The building is equipped to handle up to 2,000 beds if necessary.
  • Local labor will be used to build the facility.
  • This facility will be staffed by medical professionals including medical personnel from the Department of Defense and the New Jersey National Guard.
  • The Medical Field Station will be accepting patients from all across New Jersey in addition to the state’s other locations at the Meadowlands Expo Center and the New Jersey Expo Center locations.

The station was originally slated to open April 14, but has been pushed back to the following week due to staffing, according to state officials. 

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

