MAYS LANDING — Every year, on June 25, Philip and Marie Cinquina bring out their wedding album and flip through the pages of their black and white wedding photos.
“We look good in this one,” Marie said, pointing to a photo of the young bride and groom posing for a portrait.
The photos are from June 25, 1949, the couple’s wedding day in Philadelphia.
“It doesn’t feel like 71 years,” said Marie, 93, on Thursday.
The Cinquinas are a rarity in 2020. Only 6% of American marriages last more than 50 years, due in part to divorce rates and life expectancy, according to the United States Census Bureau. And the odds only go down from there. But a long marriage also leads to a longer life, evidence suggests.
Philip and Marie only support that evidence, explaining that they always did everything together.
Philip, 92, who joked that he married an older woman, still remembers the day of the wedding being very hot.
“It was 95 degrees,” he said, adding that there was no air conditioning in the church, only a fan.
He wasn’t too far off. Philadelphia was 93 degrees that day, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The couple met in 1948 at a dance on a Saturday night in the city. The Jitterbug was the popular dance of the time, and Philip was a good dancer, Marie remembers.
“I went to the dance, and we’re standing on one side, and I see her standing on the other side with three of her girlfriends,” Philip said.
“Five of my girlfriends,” his wife corrected him.
He then went over and asked Marie to dance. Afterward, he asked if he could take her home and she agreed, but only if he could take all of her friends home.
“My father said, ‘You go home with who you went with,’” Marie said. “You know how fathers are with daughters.”
But she liked him, adding that he looked like the perfect gentleman. He was also a good dancer.
“He still is,” she said.
Philip then asked Marie for her phone number and soon called to ask her out on a date. They went to the movies, which cost 35 cents a ticket, he said.
He proposed six months later on Christmas Eve and Marie’s birthday. They were in Atlantic City at a rooming house on the Boardwalk and were sitting on a porch swing after dinner when he popped the question.
He was nervous, he recalled laughingly. He was afraid she’d say no.
Six months later, a year after they first met, they were married.
“Everybody said it wasn’t going to last,” Marie said.
Both their parents said they were too young, barely 21 at the time, and didn’t know each other well enough to get married so soon.
“I think we’re the only ones that lasted this long,” she said, explaining that of most of their friends have since died.
In fact, they spent this year’s anniversary at a funeral for a close friend. They had no dinner plans, nor will they be exchanging gifts, unless family surprised them with a dinner, Philip said.
“We got everything we need,” Marie said. “We got each other.”
And advice for younger couples getting married today? Always communicate and never go to bed angry.
“We do everything together,” Philip said. “I love her more today than I did the day I married her. It’s been the happiest years of my life.”
“Same,” Marie added.
