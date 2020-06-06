State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, above, and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., below, were among the speakers during Saturday’s protest, but organizer Beau Smith said, ‘This is not a protest with the government.’
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, above, and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., below, were among the speakers during Saturday’s protest, but organizer Beau Smith said, ‘This is not a protest with the government.’
Hundreds of protesters march against police brutality Saturday in Atlantic City.
Many protesters wore masks, as COVID-19 remains a concern.
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City talks to the protesters about police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Some of the signs brought to Saturday’s protest.
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City walks with the protesters in the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Protesters walk along Atlantic Avenue toward the Atlantic City Public Safety Building for a protest against police brutality and racism Saturday.
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
ATLANTIC CITY — As hundreds marched Saturday afternoon along Atlantic Avenue from City Hall to the police station chanting “No justice! No peace! No racist police!” Walter Palmer stood on a street corner, his fist raised.
Palmer, 86, is a black-history scholar who teaches courses in American racism at the University of Pennsylvania’s graduate school of social work but was born and raised in Atlantic City.
“I used to organize these,” Palmer said, looking at the crowd as it passed. “I think it’s important. But the message has to be broader — it’s systemic. This is 2020, so this fight is long-term.”
The Black Lives Matter march, organized by Egg Harbor Township resident Beau Smith, was one of many protests held all over South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. Hundreds of people, some wearing masks and many carrying signs condemning police brutality, participated in the Atlantic City march, with police walking ahead of and behind them and many stationed on sidewalks and blocking intersections.
“We need to step up as a community,” Cory Young said, his voice booming over a microphone. “We can say it all day, every day — no justice, no peace — we can say it any day and every day, but when it’s time for the issues, we need to come out and make a difference.”
Young, 31, said he grew up in the city’s Stanley Holmes Village housing complex and encouraged others to be “a voice to the voiceless.”
Several city residents spoke, as well as Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Assemblyman Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, but Smith took back the microphone, saying “this is not a protest with the government.”
“I’ve heard Martin Luther King mentioned one too many times,” Smith said. “Martin Luther King was murdered.”
Smith said last weekend’s march in the city “didn’t get the point across.”
“It was co-opted by looting and rioting, and people didn’t get a chance to say what they needed to,” she said, adding law enforcement needs to be reformed.
The May 31 protest started out peaceful but devolved into vandalism and looting at Tanger Outlets The Walk. Seventeen people were arrested by police on charges ranging from rioting and resisting arrest to aggravated assault on a police officer and theft.
One Atlantic City man was charged federally after police found a knife, hatchet and a jar filled with gasoline inside a backpack he was wearing, and officials found Facebook posts encouraging the riot and a video that showed him helping others loot goods from smashed storefronts.
Only one arrest was made at the end of Saturday’s march, police Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
City resident Kvonna Brown, 24, was charged with a disorderly person’s offense and unlawful possession of a weapon for a knife, Fair said, adding she was arrested by officers after yelling and screaming at the protesters.
The afternoon demonstration was the second at the department Saturday. Just after 8 a.m., a crowd of dozens marched from Ciudad de Luz Church in the 1700 block of Arctic Avenue for a rally focused on peace and hope with participants singing, dancing and praying.
Pastor Eric McCoy, the head chaplain for the Police Department, spoke at that event, as well as Chief Henry White and Lt. Wilber Santiago.
“Let’s keep hope alive,” McCoy said. “Just hope. There’s light shining in the darkness.”
Additional protests are expected Sunday in Galloway and Egg Harbor townships.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
