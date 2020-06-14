HAMMONTON — Supporters of a high school to replace St. Joseph held a rally Sunday afternoon at the Mt. Carmel festival grounds to update parents on the school’s evolving plans to remain open.
The Diocese of Camden announced April 17 that the private Catholic institution will close June 30.
Scott DiGerolamo is a member of St. Joe Strong, the task force hoping to find a way forward for the school, which would be named St. Joseph Academy. He opened the event by thanking everyone whose contributions over the years helped St. Joseph graduate its 90th class this spring.
“We want to thank our students for sticking by us in these difficult times,” DiGerolamo said. “We want to thank the parents (and) our faculty for the sacrifices they’ve made over 90 years.”
DiGerolamo explained the task force had made an offer to the diocese to purchase the elementary school building and the athletic fields for $1 million. That offer was rejected June 5 via email without explanation.
St. Joe Strong outlines their efforts with the diocese in a release they posted on Twitter.
A number that has repeatedly been offered as a factor in the diocese’s decision to close St. Joseph is its $6.6 million of debt. DiGerolamo explained that the overwhelming majority of that debt is more than 20 years old.
According to DiGerolamo, around $5 million of the debt dates to the purchase of the former Hammonton Middle School in 2001 by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio. That school became home to grades 9-12 to St. Joseph High School.
“The past four years, the diocese hasn’t given a penny to St. Joseph,” DiGerolamo said. “Our donors have cut all shortfall for the last four years. This would be the fifth (2020-21).”
Fellow task force members Roberty Bartolone and Paul Ordille followed DiGerolamo on stage. They told the assembled crowd of around 100 people that they’d asked the diocese for two things, the Bishop’s blessing and a building. Both so far have been declined.
“For an organization who says it has no money to turn down $1 million cash in a one sentence email says a lot,” DiGerolamo said.
The task force said it has raised $1 million in operating funds in addition to the money it secured from a private donor for the purchase offer. They are currently looking at two different locations in Hammonton as the academy’s possible future site.
Dr. Martin Durney, a St. Joseph alum and member of the board of trustees, has been appointed interim president. Without the Bishop’s blessing, St. Joseph won’t be part of the diocese, but the group’s intention is to have the academy continue to be rooted in the Roman Catholic tradition.
Danielle Dainton of Mays Landing has a rising freshman and junior at St. Joseph.
“It’s stressing me out,” she said. “I’m going to wait as long as I have to wait. I believe in these people. They’re making a huge sacrifice for our kids, (and) I’m sticking with them until I can’t.”
061520_nws_stjoe
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Students, family and school administrators came out Sunday to rally for St. Joseph in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Bobby Crimi, 16, of Sicklerville, Cara Barse, 18, of Vineland, and Bryanna Storck, 17, of Sicklerville singing the school song.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Mirlande Saint-Fleur, 17, Descartes Piquant Roseta Piquant, and Lyndia Piquant, 8, all of Atco.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Jennifer Green of Lindenwold during a Q+A.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
From left, Connor Perri, 13, Danika Nowetner, 13, Charlotte Matro, 14, Gigi Fox, 14, Cassidy Perri, 13, and Richard Gibson, 14, all of Hammonton, show off some of their signs from the rally Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Peggy Sacco and Coach Paul Sacco listening to the speakers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Colby Daho, 16, and Miles Solomon, 16, standing with fellow students after they were called up to the front.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Students (l-r) Jayda Shehadi, 16, Ellie Dainton, 17, holding Harper, and Katie Dainton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Bobby Dees, 19, Mary Jane Dees, and Alice Hutchison, from Winslow Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (l-r) Brad Lomax. 19, a graduate last year, and Angelina Leone, 18, both from Washington Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. The Mantuano family (l-r) James, Marlaina, 12, Tania, and Giuliana, 10, all of Marlton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Dr.Theresa Triola during a Q+A.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. (center) Student Miles Solomon, 16, listens with his classmates.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 14th, Students, family, and school administrators came out to protest and rally for St.Joe's High School in Hammonton. Robert Bartolone speaking to the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Students, family, and school administrators came out to rally for St. Joseph High School in Hammonton on Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
