Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
‘I watched that video, and I was absolutely disgusted at the way that that man was treated. I was even more disgusted at the officers that stood by and did nothing,’ Wildwood police Chief Robert Regalbuto told the crowd Friday during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice at Fox Park.
Robert Regalbuto Chief of Police of Willdwood speaks at Cape May County NAACP protest rally against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Robert Regalbuto Chief of Police of Willdwood speaks at Cape May County NAACP protest rally against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
‘I watched that video, and I was absolutely disgusted at the way that that man was treated. I was even more disgusted at the officers that stood by and did nothing,’ Wildwood police Chief Robert Regalbuto told the crowd Friday during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice at Fox Park.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Robert Regalbuto Chief of Police of Willdwood speaks at Cape May County NAACP protest rally against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Robert Regalbuto Chief of Police of Willdwood speaks at Cape May County NAACP protest rally against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Participants in Friday's rally for justice listen to speakers in Wildwood.
Bill Barlow
Wildwood police officers kneel during Friday's demonstration to end racism.
WILDWOOD — Speaking to a hometown crowd at Fox Park on Friday, Catherine Roman said she never thought she would see anything like what she’s seen this week in Cape May County.
It was the latest in a series of peaceful protests around the county calling for an end to racial injustice, with other events held in Ocean City and Middle Township. Prayer meetings and more events are planned over the weekend.
“Let this not be the end, but the beginning,” Roman said. Some residents expected protesters to act like animals, she said, but instead they found black and white members of the community calling for justice.
The event stood in sharp contrast to scenes of tear gas and clashes between protesters and police playing out around the country following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Officer Derek Chauvin faces murder charges, while three other officers who stood by while Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was in handcuffs also face charges.
New Jersey's 85 National Guard troops dispatched to Washington, D.C., to help guard national…
In Wildwood on Friday, as in other events in Cape May County, the protesters emphasized their peaceful intentions, while calling for an end to what they believe is excessive police violence and continued racism.
ATLANTIC CITY — Three days after a news conference where he apologized to business owners an…
“It’s hard to believe it’s us, the United States of America, dealing with two pandemics simultaneously: coronavirus and racism. One new, and one that has infested our nation and caused way too many deaths for far too long,” said Quanette Vasser-McNeal, first vice president of the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP. “Coronavirus has no cure, but racism does. And that cure is love. Yet we are still hurting and we’re still dying. We stand here to say enough is enough.”
The event was presented by the local chapter of the NAACP, as was an earlier event in Cape May Court House. Speakers used a bandstand in the corner of the park, which is across Ocean Avenue from the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Mayor Pete Byron said he met with the organizers extensively in the days before the event, along with police Chief Robert Regalbuto and other city officials.
Both Byron and Regalbuto addressed the crowd, as did members of the NAACP, clergy from around the region and several young people who were at the event and were encouraged to come up and grab the microphone.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been arrested on charges he participated in a riot in the cit…
“This is an extraordinarily important gathering,” Byron said. “I’d like to hope that the unthinkable brutality that caused George Floyd’s death becomes the tipping point, the final act that unites all of us in demanding human treatment and equal justice for everyone.”
Regalbuto said local officers have already started training in detecting and avoiding implicit bias, saying police have one job: to protect people and to protect their freedoms.
An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man has been arrested on charges that he participated in a r…
“We definitely need some change. Not just in Wildwood. Not in Cape May County. Not in New Jersey. Across the nation,” Regalbuto told the crowd. “I watched that video, and I was absolutely disgusted at the way that that man was treated. I was even more disgusted at the officers that stood by and did nothing. It is our job as officers to enforce the laws, but also to be there when people need help. And that man needed help. And we did not do him justice. For that I am truly sorry.”
Multiple speakers called for equal justice, and most called for participants to stay involved and to vote. Chris Hines, second vice president of the NAACP chapter, said participants should be active in local decisions and local government.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A wave of police killings of young black men in 2014 prompted 24 states to …
“We’ve been screaming, we’ve been shouting all week. So what’s next? That’s what I’m here to talk about,” Hines said. He praised local activists. “We have to unite. We have to keep this going. We can’t stop.”
He emphasized the peaceful intent of the gathering and others like it.
“Despite what the media tries to say about us, we’re out here in peace. We’re not trying to tear up this city. This is where I’m from. Wildwood is where I’m from,” Hines said. “I love Wildwood. I’m not going anywhere.”
A few people leaned against the Vietnam Memorial Wall on the east side of the park and watched the event from outside the park. At times, sign-carrying members of the crowd spoke with those outside, sometimes engaging them at length.
A man wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” T-shirt asked to be included in a photograph, but most of the protesters seemed to ignore him.
Tracy Allen, of Pleasantville, wore his “Bikers for Trump” T-shirt both to the Wildwood event and one in Ocean City. He said he got several thumbs up from participants.
Inside the park, the crowd was a mix of white and black participants, as there were white and black speakers. Many defended the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” saying it does not express a preference for black lives, but instead acknowledges the sometimes-deadly effects of racism.
“I have a confession to make,” said the Rev. Steve Connor of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City, a white man. “In my heart, in the darkest recess of my heart, I have racism.”
He said it is part of growing up in America, and something that must be faced and struggled with before things can improve.
To close the event, the organizers asked people to kneel for nine minutes, approximately the amount of time Floyd was on the street, struggling to breathe.
Additional protests are expected this weekend in Atlantic City, Hammonton, Egg Harbor Township and Galloway Township.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.