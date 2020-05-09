OCEAN CITY — Inside the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on Saturday morning, a man waved a flashlight inside a tank that held the city’s hermit crab mascot.
“Ladies and gentleman, look at this, look at this!” said Michael Hartman, the city’s special events director. “Martin Z. Mollusk has seen his shadow. ... Summer is coming a week early.”
That may be so, but the city's Boardwalk and beach — where Martin would normally be put through his Punxsutawney Phil-esque paces — remain closed for now, even as other shore towns begin to reopen theirs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin has been predicting an early summer in America’s Greatest Family Resort for over four decades, sometimes with the help of a well-placed beam from a flashlight. However, this year, the pandemic forced the usual celebration on the Ninth Street beach to instead be broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel.
“This year, Martin and Mollie are practicing proper social distance and staying at home so that we can have a nice summer,” Hartman said in the video for Martin Z. Mollusk Day 2020.
Mollie S. Mollusk, who was debuted as Martin’s wife of over 45 years during last year’s event, was not shown on camera.
“Martin and Mollie remain in communication with Ocean City business and community leaders,” Hartman read from what he called an official statement from the crustacean’s publicity team. “Everyone is hard at work preparing to welcome you back to Ocean City, and they look forward to enjoying another summer vacation in American’s Greatest Family Resort.”
Hartman also announced that Addison Bechtold, 7, Lilly Margolis, 8, and Caroline Bickings, 10, were the winners of the 2020 Martin Z. Mollusk Kids Coloring Contest. More than 100 pictures were submitted, he said.
