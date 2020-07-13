Officials are urging beachgoers to use extra caution and only swim near lifeguard stands while guards are on duty after area beach patrols spent the weekend responding to more than 100 calls of swimmers in distress.
The long weekend of rescues included two deaths and one swimmer who was still missing as of press time Monday.
The majority of the rescues were due to strong rip currents left in the wake of Tropical Storm Fay that hit the coast Friday, beach patrol officials said.
In Atlantic City, beach patrols conducted 165 water rescues Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, said Steve Downey, Atlantic City Beach Patrol chief.
“It’s been a heck of a summer so far,” Downey said. “The beach is the only place you can go. It’s as mobbed as it can be. We close at 6 p.m. Don’t get here at 6:30 with the family.”
While most rescues were due to the strong rip currents, Downey said, others were due to people “who just don’t listen to lifeguards.”
He said the most dangerous places to swim are near any obstructions in the water, like a pier or a jetty.
“We have 15 to 20 seconds to get them, that’s it,” he said. “The jetties are hollowed out, it’ll rip you right under. It’s like an expressway out to sea.”
On Thursday night, lifeguards removed a 77-year-old man from the water on Ohio Avenue who was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. On Saturday, they removed the body of Jalan Xavier Alston, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, from the ocean near Albany Avenue. Alston went missing Friday night in Ventnor, off Victoria Avenue, after he helped two females reach the shore safely.
Patrols also rescued a Hispanic male who was about 400 feet offshore Sunday night near Tallahassee Avenue.
“We got him 10 seconds before he was about to go under,” Downey said. “He collapsed on the beach and was spitting out a ton of water. When that happens he was on his last breath, he was really lucky that we got him.”
Because of the swells, patrols had a tough time rescuing the man.
The active 2020 hurricane season has contributed to an increase in dangerous rip currents and rough conditions along the Jersey Shore.
Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sandbar and can occur when waves are at least two feet high, wave interval measurements at the buoys are eight seconds or slower and winds blowing perpendicular to the land. Tropical Storm Fay met all of those conditions.
A search continued on Monday for a 24-year-old man from Clementon, who went missing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet between Ocean City and Longport.
First responders from Ocean City, Longport, Egg Harbor Township and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man, Jabed Ikbal. Officials said Ikbal entered the water to assist two other family members who were in trouble. The two made it safely to the beach, but Ikbal did not.
Officials said there were strong daily tidal currents in the water where Ikbal disappeared.
Ocean City Beach Patrol personnel could not be reached for further comment as of press time Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard also conducted eight water searches since Thursday, according to Lt. JG Hernandez.
In the absence of a tropical storm, according to a National Weather Service report, the most common times for rip current fatalities are when air temperatures in Philadelphia are more than 3.1 degrees above average, Atlantic City water temperatures are above 60 degrees and at least 2.5 degrees above average. A moderate risk for rip currents by the NWS also accompanies the highest fatalities.
By July 3, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol surpassed 200 ocean rescues. Many of the rescues are happening when lifeguards are not on duty. Lifeguards are stationed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
The patrol also has an after-hours emergency response team that patrols the water on jetskis uptown and downtown between 6 and 8 p.m. Since July 1, Downey said there had been 11 rescues after 6 p.m.
The city has billboards on the cross ramps to the beach, in both English and Spanish, alerting swimmers of the hazards of rip currents and urging them to only swim when lifeguards are on duty.
“We’re getting as much signage up as we can,” he said. “But at some point you just have to use common sense.”
Joe Martucci, Press of Atlantic City meteorologist, contributed reporting.
