ATLANTIC CITY — Area waterways can reopen to recreational activities after a sewer leak was repaired at Bader Field, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Friday.
All water samples have tested below limits for enterococcus bacteria, the ACUA said in a news release. The Atlantic City Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection cleared area waterways for recreation, and all warning signs will be removed.
The area was closed to place a bypass in a pipe that runs along Bader Field in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood. The bypass has been in place since April 30, and the follow-up testing was completed Thursday.
The leak, found April 18 by the state Department of Environment Protection, affected 15 sites in Atlantic City, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport, and parts of Egg Harbor Township.
Work will continue on the pipeline repair for several months but won't affect activities in the area, the release said.
