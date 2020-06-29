ATLANTIC CITY — A Black Lives Matter protest that may “shut the city down” is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the city’s Public Safety building, said Steve Young, a city activist and organizer of the event.
Young, who is also a member of the city’s Planning Board and Citizens Advisory Board, spoke on WPG Talk Radio 95.5’s “Hurley in the Morning” show on Monday and said the protest is to “bring light to the oppression and the racism” in the city and around the country.
“They don’t hear us,” Young said. “We are going to speak up and stand up for our rights. It’s now or never. No justice, no peace.
“Beaches were never closed (in Atlantic City),” Young said about the state’s shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “People came without masks, and that affected the black community. I think we have a genocide on our hands.”
He declined to say whether the protest will stay peaceful or not.
“Are you going to block the expressway and keep cars from coming in,” radio host Harry Hurley asked.
“We don’t say what we’re doing till that day,” Young responded.
But shutting down the city wouldn’t just hurt the casinos, it would hurt small businesses, especially on a busy holiday weekend, Hurley argued.
“I don’t think this is in the best interest of you or the city” Hurley said. “I don’t think this is in anyone’s best interest, the Black residents in the city or the people wanting to come here and vacation.”
Young said the protest is necessary, explaining that “it’s a crime for people to be hung in the streets and shot with their hands up.”
Hurley argued that shutting down a city is a crime as well, and suggested to Young that he have a discussion about racism instead of protesting.
“Shutting the city down hurts people,” he said. “If you shut down the city, it’s criminal. It’s not a peaceful protest.”
Since plans of the protest became public, Young said he has talked with Mayor Marty Small Sr., and plans to follow up with him.
“But it’s bigger than Mayor Small,” he told Hurley.
While Young said the protest is 110% happening, he wants to have a discussion with lawmakers in Trenton, and in particular, Gov. Phil Murphy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
