After 24 hours of rain, drier weather will fill in Tuesday, if only for a little bit. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains exactly when it'll be dry and when our next rain maker arrives.
Breaking
top story
WEATHER: When will our 24+ hours of rain end?
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
Former Pleasantville principal sentenced on child porn charges
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.