Two utility projects Wednesday will alter regular traffic patterns in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
A lane shift/lane reduction traffic pattern will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tilton Road at the intersection of Burton Avenue for utility work by the city.
A lane shift will also be in effect at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ingram Avenue in Egg Harbor Township from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for utility work by a private developer.
Police will be at both sites to assist, and drivers should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
In Hamilton Township, road construction is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Pennington Avenue, which will impact traffic on Main Street and River Drive, township police said, adding that drivers should expect delays.
