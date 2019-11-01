Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — People driving on Jimmie Leeds Road will notice something missing from their travels starting Monday.
For more than a month, people have been standing outside the American OB/GYN Services clinic at Galloway Central Park with signs that say, "Pray to End Abortion" and "Choose Life" with a baby's face on it.
The people who have been standing on the sidewalk since Sept. 25 are part of the 40 Days for Life campaign, which aims to end abortion through all-day vigils, community outreach, prayer and fasting.
The movement started in 2007 and has spread to 816 cities in 56 countries, according to the 40 Days for Life website.
Ethel Hermanau, a township resident, was one of the local organizers of this year's campaign.
About 20 South Jersey churches and more than 100 people took turns being outside the clinic for 40 straight days, Hermanau said. Most of the participants came from Atlantic and Cape May counties.
"We started at 7 in the morning and go until 7 at night," she said.
According to the nonprofit Guttmacher Institute, the state does not have any of the major types of abortion restrictions — waiting periods, mandated parental involvement, limitations on publicly funded abortions — found in other, more restrictive states. It said 48,110 abortions were performed in New Jersey in 2017.
Only three women, including Hermanau, stood along the clinic's driveway Friday, but as many as 20 people would show up on Saturdays and hand out brochures when women would stop by for services.
"Eight babies have been saved because women have come out and talked to us. They didn't realize they had other options. There is a Crisis Pregnancy Center close by," said Hermanau about the centers that counsel women against abortions.
Casey Olesko, communications director for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey, said it isn't about politics for the women, men and young people her organization provides care for.
"As a high-quality health care provider, Planned Parenthood makes every effort to ensure the safety and medical privacy of our patients and community," Olesko said. "Opposition to our work is designed to shame the patients who seek basic health care services from Planned Parenthood and to intimidate the health care professionals."
Camelita Thomas, who lives in the township, was out with her sign Friday morning. Thomas, a retiree, has been protesting outside abortion clinics for 20 years, but this was her first time participating in 40 Days for Life.
"We are trying to save lives," said Thomas, who is a member of a pro-life group at the Church of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon. "God told us to be fruitful and multiply. ... Children are a blessing from God. Why are we destroying ourselves?"
Steve Karlen, campaign director from the 40 Days for Life headquarters team, will fly in from Wisconsin to speak at 5 p.m. Sunday at New Life Assembly of God Church, 5071 Fernwood Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.
