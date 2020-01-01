Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
West Cape May is the only municipality in southeastern New Jersey to be awarded stewardship funds under the latest Urban and Community Forestry Program, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP awarded $122,500 in grants to 11 municipalities to promote the stewardship of urban and community trees and forests, Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said this week.
The grants, awarded since 2000, provide financial assistance to counties and municipalities to implement community forestry management plans.
“Trees ... fight climate change by sequestering carbon as they grow and provide critical shade as temperatures rise," McCabe said. "Trees also are the backdrop for both historic and personal events in our lives, protect us from flooding, stand as environmental health indicators and beautify our neighborhoods."
Funding comes from “Treasure Our Trees” state license plate sales and the No Net Loss Compensatory Reforestation program.
“It is a priority of the New Jersey Forest Service to not only plant trees in our communities and urban areas but to ensure their long-term survival through proper planning and management," said DEP Assistant Commissioner for Natural and Historic Resources Ray Bukowski.
West Cape May received a $10,000 resiliency planning grant. A total of $76,500 went to eight municipalities, all of whom got $10,000 except for Park Ridge in Bergen County, which received $6,500. The other six were Merchantville, Camden County; Byram Township, Sussex County; Trenton; Pennsauken Township, Camden County; Teaneck Township, Bergen County; and Ridgewood, Bergen County.
Reforestation and tree-planting grants totaling $46,000 have been awarded to Hightstown, Mercer County ($7,000); East Windsor Township, Mercer County ($30,000); and South Orange Township, Essex County ($9,000).
