WEST WILDWOOD — Mayor Christopher Fox has requested an administrative hearing to appeal his recent ethics violations and $24,900 in fines from the state Local Finance Board, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs said Tuesday.
His attorney in the case? Michelle J. Douglass, the same lawyer who represented police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom Fox lives, when she sued the borough over her treatment by a previous mayor.
Douglass sent the state a letter dated June 4 stating she was representing Fox, and that he is contesting all ethics violations against him.
Ferentz won a $1.7 million judgement that taxpayers are struggling to pay, forcing cutbacks in city workers’ hours and other cost-saving measures.
The borough’s insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the borough — by then under Mayor Fox — had not adequately defended itself in the suit.
Fox has refused to talk to the Press of Atlantic City.
DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said anyone found in violation of the Local Government Ethics Law has 30 days from receipt of the Notice of Violation to pay the assessed fine or to request an administrative hearing.
“Mr. Fox informed the Local Finance Board on May 13, 2019, that he had received the Notices of Violation complaint that day. The 30-day period ran from May 13,” Ryan said.
WEST WILDWOOD — The nonpartisan commission form of government used here, where the mayor is …
The alleged ethics violations are related to actions Fox took as mayor that benefited Ferentz, such as rehiring her, making her chief and giving her a raise; and were also related to actions he took to benefit his daughter Nicole Fox when he appointed her to a voluntary position.
Nicole Fox was recently hired as a police officer in West Wildwood, but that hiring was not part of the ethics violations in question.
Mayor Fox was terminated from his job as business administrator in Wildwood after the ethics charges and fines became public May 16. Officials there said the negative publicity around his conduct as mayor in West Wildwood was harming the reputation of Wildwood.
