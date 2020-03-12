WEST WILDWOOD — The borough has agreed to pay former Class II police Officer Jerermy Mawhinney $215,000 to settle his lawsuit against the borough, mayor and police chief.
Mawhinney, of Egg Harbor City, alleged in his suit he was fired from his job for writing tickets to political allies of Mayor Christopher Fox. He also alleged he was directed to target residents who may not vote for the mayor in future elections.
The settlement, which still needs to be signed and finalized, was announced Wednesday night after the Borough Commission met in executive session after the regular meeting.
Mawhinney could not immediately be reached for comment. His attorney, David Castellani, confirmed the settlement amount Thursday and said the case is resolved.
Fox did not participate in the executive session Wednesday night because he had been named in the suit.
But Fox and police Chief Jackie Ferentz were dropped from it as a result of mediation, said Joint Insurance Fund attorney Jim Birchmeier.
Birchmeier said he strongly recommended the borough accept the settlement.
He also said the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and state Attorney General’s Office found no criminal wrongdoing by Fox and Ferentz.
“It took the wind out of the plaintiff’s sails,” Birchmeier said.
Castellani, however, said as he understood it, the matter was sent back to the borough to be handled as an internal affairs matter.
Asked why the borough settled if there was no wrongdoing, Birchmeier said there were some areas where “procedures were not followed — gray areas,” he said, that might lead to some type of verdict that would cost the borough more.
“His attorney’s fees alone would have been more than $215,000,” Birchmeier said.
If the case had gone to trial and the borough had lost, Birchmeier said, the borough would have been responsible for Mawhinney’s attorney fees because of the nature of the allegations.
Castellani said he believed the borough settled because Mawhinney’s allegations were backed up by testimony from other “former officers who said in no uncertain terms they were told to protect the mayor’s political allies in town.”
Mediation was handled by retired Superior Court Judge Michael Donio in Hammonton, Birchmeier said.
The borough’s deductible is $20,000 in the case, and the borough will be responsible for an undetermined amount in co-pays, Birchmeier said.
Mawhinney was hired by the West Wildwood Police Department in June 2016 and fired in October 2017. He said he was told several times by his sergeant, James Dodd, and Ferentz not to write tickets to Fox’s allies, regardless of whether they were breaking the law, according to the lawsuit.
