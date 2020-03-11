WEST WILDWOOD — The Borough Commission on Wednesday voted to rescind a $1.75 million bond ordinance passed in January to fund a sewer improvement project, after a petition to force a referendum vote on the issue was certified by the borough clerk.
Meanwhile, Mayor Christopher Fox said he had no new information about his state ethics violation case Wednesday evening at the commission meeting, after his attorney was due to participate in a status conference at 3 p.m.
Fox said he had not yet talked to his attorney. The meeting started at 5 p.m. and was kept to one hour because of the possibility of spreading COVID-19, Fox said.
Fox and Commissioner Amy Korobellis both said they were disappointed to have to rescind the sewer ordinance but felt it was better to rescind than commit the borough to the cost of holding a referendum on the issue in a special election. He said it would cost about $25,000, or about a penny on the tax rate.
A taxpayers group had at first opposed the ordinance, after it was passed by Commissioners Korobellis and Scott Golden at a special meeting in January, where the commissioners could not answer basic questions about the project and its funding.
But after a February meeting attended by those commissioners as well as Fox, a borough engineer and an auditor, the Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood got questions answered and decided to support the project.
Fox said at the February meeting the project would replace sanitary sewers on Poplar Avenue from Arion to G streets, and on G Street from Poplar to Glenwood avenues, for a total of about seven blocks.
He also said the borough is applying for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grants that would pay for about half of the cost and the rest would be financed with a low-interest 40-year USDA loan. The project would not go forward if the borough did not get the grants, Fox said.
But resident Nancy Doherty, who unsuccessfully ran for commission last year, said she had already handed in the petition by that time.
Fox said commissioners will look into how to proceed with the project under a new ordinance or other plans.
The Office of Administrative Law confirmed earlier in the day that Fox's ethics case was scheduled for a status conference Wednesday.
The Local Finance Board of the state Department of Community Affairs filed 23 charges of ethics violations against Fox in April 2019 and fined him $24,900. He appealed them, denying any wrongdoing.
In July, the Finance Board voted to send his appeal to the OAL as a contested case.
According to an OAL spokesperson, status conferences generally involve the lawyers and the judge in the case. Typically, she said, future dates for proceedings are determined.
The Finance Board's list of alleged violations of state ethics law ran to 21 pages and included actions Fox took as mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives. Others were related to his failure to disclose all income he receives on state-required financial disclosure statements, and to his entering into shared-services agreements with neighboring Wildwood while he was also business administrator there.
The board said Fox violated state ethics laws when he voted in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer after she had been dismissed by a previous mayor; and about a month before she was named chief.
Fox also allegedly violated the law when he gave Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time when she did not serve in the Police Department; and voted in favor of a 50% increase in Ferentz’s salary from $67,000 to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.
Fox, a retired Wildwood police officer, receives a police pension.
His daughter Nicole Fox has since been hired as a police officer in West Wildwood.
Fox’s lawyer, Michelle J. Douglass, is the same lawyer who represented Ferentz when she sued the borough over her treatment by a previous mayor.
Ferentz won a $1.7 million judgment taxpayers are struggling to pay, forcing cutbacks in city workers’ hours and other cost-saving measures. The borough’s insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the municipality — then under Fox’s leadership — failed to adequately defend itself in the suit.
