HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Weymouth United Methodist Church is celebrating its 214th anniversary Sunday.
A hymn-sing, which allows people to choose their favorite hymns to be sung by everyone, begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by an hourlong service led by the Rev. Albert Moir. Cake and beverages will be served at 3. Music will be performed by guest organist Nancy Rawlins, a professor of music at Rowan University.
The church recently reopened after a brief period of construction that added handicapped-accessible bathrooms and internet access.
Weymouth UMC is located at 6971 Deep Run Road in the Weymouth section of the township. For more information, visit weymouthumc.org.
— Rowan Simpson
