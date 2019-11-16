111819_nws_messina

Members of Dominick P. Messina’s family who attended include, from left, son Dominick Jr., grandson DJ, wife of 62 years Millie, sons Douglas and Dale, grandson Brian and daughter-in-law Sandy.

 Charlie Pritchard / For The Press

Dominick P. Messina, who died Oct. 1, 2018, was honored for his 60 years of service to Weymouth township in a ceremony Saturday at the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company. Messina served on the township Land Use Board and as a temporary tax collector, among other roles. In addition to proclamations presented by elected officials, a plaque was unveiled that will be affixed to Township Hall.

Tags

