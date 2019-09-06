WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A skunk in the township is Atlantic County's fifth confirmed rabies case this year, a county spokeswoman said Friday.
According to officials, a homeowner found a dead skunk on their property in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue in a spot where the homeowner’s two dogs have access. The skunk was collected by animal control and sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed positive for rabies Tuesday, county Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore said.
An investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health could not determine whether the dogs had been exposed. Both dogs were current on their vaccinations. As a precaution, however, they each will receive a booster vaccination and be placed on a 45-day informal confinement, Gilmore said. Had their vaccinations not been current, their confinement could have been four months.
A Mullica Township resident was bitten by a raccoon he was attempting to remove from his pro…
Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. The disease was previously confirmed this year in the county in two raccoons and two bats.
If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats once a month at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville. The next clinic is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 13. Dogs must be brought on leashes and cats in carriers. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit aclink.org/animalshelter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.