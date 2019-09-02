MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Whitesboro man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle was involved in a crash involving another motorcycle and a truck at the corner of Bayview Road and Route 9, police said.
It happened about 8 p.m. in the Edgewood section of the township.
A 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Scott Haggerty, 46, of North Cape May, was pulling out of Bayview Road making a left-hand turn onto Route 9 when the truck collided with two motorcycles traveling north on Route 9.
Motorcycle driver Christopher Green, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide information about the condition of the driver of the other motorcycle, Evan Harris, 18, also of Whitesboro, or about Haggerty.
Members of the township police Crash Unit and Major Crime Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office worked at the scene. Their investigation was ongoing, police said.
