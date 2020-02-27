WILDWOOD — Wildwood and North Wildwood firefighters pulled a pickup truck from the ocean Wednesday night after the driver, a Morey's Piers employee, freed himself and swam to shore, Wildwood Deputy Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Thursday.
The Wildwood City Fire Department was dispatched to Spencer Avenue and the beach about 7:30 p.m. and immediately requested assistance from North Wildwood. The truck was almost completely submerged, and heavy fog made the extraction more difficult, Troiano said.
The driver, by this time on shore, was treated for possible hypothermia and respiratory distress and taken by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center, Troiano said.
During the rescue, several trucks became stuck in the sand but were pulled out with the help of the city's Public Works Department, Troiano said. The scene was cleared at 8:55 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.