WILDWOOD — Police on Friday announced security measures in anticipation of large crowds and protests Tuesday during President Donald Trump’s rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Road closings around the Convention Center will begin at noon Tuesday, police said in a news release. All vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be significantly reduced around the Convention Center, and the perimeter will be clearly marked.
The rally officially starts at 5 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to go on at 7 p.m., police Chief Robert Regalbuto said in a news release.
Regalbuto “strongly urges” those who attend — either outside or inside the Convention Center — not to bring any excess baggage, including backpacks, chairs or pets.
“When the President arrives in our city this Tuesday, the men and women of the Wildwood Police Department, along with our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners, will be focused on our primary responsibility, which is to ensure the public safety of ALL who will participate in the rally,” said Regalbuto.
“The Wildwood Police Department intends to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity for people to exercise their constitutional rights. As such, I must emphasize that criminal conduct by anyone, including property damage, will not be tolerated. Those individuals choosing to engage in such illegal behavior will be arrested, and we will work with our criminal justice agencies to ensure they are properly charged to the full extent of the law.”
Updates will be posted to the Police Department's social media pages and at wildwoodnj.org.
