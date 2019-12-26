WILDWOOD — Following in his father Floyd's footsteps, Fire Chief Daniel Speigel made a career fighting fires.
Now, after 28 years in the Wildwood Fire Department — and more than three as chief — that career is coming to a close. Jan. 1 will be Speigel's last day.
Speigel, 45, is leaving the department's top post to spend more time with his wife, Andrea, and his daughter, Sydnee.
"I knew that I would retire between my 25th and 30th years. My daughter's graduating high school this year; she's going into college. I wanted to spend more time with her," Speigel said. "And I'm just looking forward to moving on to the next chapter in my life, whatever that may be."
Deputy Chief Ernie Troiano III will step in as acting chief until the city commissioner overseeing public safety — which will be Steven Mikulski upon his Jan. 2 swearing-in — determines the next chief. Speigel had an annual salary of $161,250, government records show.
Mikulski called Speigel a "stand-up" guy.
As for his permanent replacement, Mikulski said the commissioners will meet with the department to determine who is the best fit, taking into account factors such as team morale and certifications.
"We are going to have to review all circumstances," Mikulski said. "It's a balancing act. ... Basically we're looking for positive goals because (they're) gonna help represent the team."
Speigel joined the department in 1992 at 18. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2003, deputy chief in 2013 and chief in 2016. He followed a similar career arc to his father, former chief Floyd Speigel, who spent close to 30 years in the department and retired in 1989.
His father was part of his inspiration for becoming a firefighter, but Speigel said he was also drawn in by the camaraderie and brotherhood he saw among the rank-and-file.
He said the department has grown slightly in his close to three decades as firefighters have taken on more duties in the city, including fire prevention and technical rescue. The department has improved drastically in terms of training and equipment, he said.
Speigel will stay on as team leader of Cape May County's Regional Urban Search Team, as he wants to see a number of projects through to completion, he said.
When he does step down, the Cape May County Fire Chiefs Association will choose his successor.
Troiano III has worked with Speigel since 2002 and called him "the kind of guy that took the young firefighters under his wing." Younger firefighters could relate to Speigel, he said, and he took the department to the next level. Should he be given the opportunity to lead the department, it would be a dream come true, Troiano III said.
"The thing is, with a new regime — a new commissioner of public safety — coming in ... we don't know what's gonna go on, when it's gonna go on," said Troiano III, whose father, Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., was not re-elected to the City Commission this fall. "Any moves are kind of 'acting' right now."
The department is in good hands in the meantime, Speigel said.
"Ernie III — his heart and soul is in the Fire Department, it's in the City of Wildwood," Speigel said. "And I'm positive that he's gonna do a good job in leading the department."
