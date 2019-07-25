WILDWOOD — Firefighters rescued a water park employee who was exposed to chlorine gas while working underneath the park Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews from Wildwood and North Wildwood responded at 1:36 p.m. to the Splash Zone for an activated fire alarm, Deputy Fire Chief Ernest Troiano III said.

As they investigated, Firefighter Dave Bannon, of Wildwood, was alerted to an employee who was underneath the Boardwalk and pulled him out.

“There was an individual under there getting overcome by chlorine gas,” Troiano said.

North Wildwood Ambulance treated the man at the scene.

The water park employee experienced significant respiratory issues as a result of being exposed to the chlorine. Firefighters said he was vomiting, foaming at the mouth, but never lost consciousness.

"If he didn’t get out of there when he did, it could have been a whole lot worse," Troiano said. 

The man was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.

The water park continued to operate during the incident. Firefighters are investigating.

