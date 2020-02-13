MAYS LANDING — A former Stockton student was sentenced to five years of probation after admitting to using his cellphone to take videos of a woman during a sexual act, which he posted on social media.
Zachary Madle, 26, also must complete 200 hours of community service on criminal sexual contact and invasion of privacy charges after the court heard from the victim, who called Madle a monster who should be in jail.
“Every single night since you raped me, I have not been able to sleep without nightmares,” said the woman, identified as M.R. in court documents. “You are vile. You deserve to rot in a cell with the only thoughts being, 'Was it worth it?'”
Madle, a Wildwood bartender and Stockton graduate, stared straight ahead while M.R. and her mother read victim witness statements addressing the pain and trauma the incident caused.
“I just would like to convey my deepest apologies,” Madle said when Atlantic County Superior Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. asked whether he wanted to make a statement during the hearing. He wore a black suit and a purple-striped tie, his hands clasped in front of him.
The sentence was the result of a negotiated plea deal. Because Madle doesn’t have a history of prior offenses, even if the case was taken to trial, there would be a presumption that he wouldn’t face jail time, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said, adding he told the victim that “you’re not going to find perfect justice as a result of this court case, but you’ll find some measure of justice and some measure of closure.”
A handful of family and friends sat in the gallery, some sitting with M.R. and others sitting on the opposite side of the room, behind Madle.
“You may look respectable in your nice suit and tie, but the truth is you are a predator and you are a rapist,” M.R.’s mother said, adding she is disheartened he isn’t facing jail time and believes he will rape again.
“Zachary, you are a rapist and a thief,” she said, turning in her chair to look at Madle. “I don’t care what kind of plea bargain you were lucky enough to negotiate, but it doesn’t change the fact that you raped my daughter.”
Madle’s attorney, Steve Scheffler, said Madle’s remorse was genuine, and that he will never be able to forgive himself.
“Quite frankly, he’s incredibly ashamed for his actions and for what he’s done,” Scheffler said. “He makes absolutely no excuses for what he’s done. He takes full responsibility.”
During a plea last month, Madle admitted that on Feb. 15, 2017, he was in M.R.'s dorm room on Stockton’s Galloway Township campus and used his cellphone to take unsolicited videos or photos of the victim during a sexual act and then posted those videos or photos to Snapchat. He also admitted he had sexual contact with the victim to “humiliate and degrade her.”
In his ruling, DeLury said he was going to fashion a sentence that “addresses the needs to correct this defendant and give the victim some measure of completeness in this case.”
He also highlighted the use of social media in the case, saying that “among the greater harms of modernity is the millennial need to post everything from the ridiculous to the criminal to social media. By recording his misconduct on social media, this defendant has reproduced perhaps into eternity the harm to this victim” and that the only value in it was “to provide the prosecution of incontrovertible evidence of his criminality.”
During a portion of her statement that was directed at Madle, M.R. spoke about how she had aspirations of becoming a state trooper, but the assault left her with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
“You almost killed me that night,” she said. “Not only with what you posted and how that affected me, but the fact that you left me as I was already throwing up. … Imagine if I did roll onto my back. This would be a murder charge.”
She said her new goal is to become a detective, “so I can help convict more rapists like you and advocate for change in this criminal justice system, because you should not be walking away with probation.”
A federal civil lawsuit filed in July 2018 alleging Madle raped her while she was unconscious and that he posted videos of the sexual assault on his Snapchat account was settled in November.
Robert Fuggi, M.R.’s lawyer, said that the details of the settlement were confidential.
