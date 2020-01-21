Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WILDWOOD — About a week before President Donald Trump’s rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center, police are asking residents and visitors to pay attention to social media and their alert system for updates.
Trump is scheduled to appear at the convention center on Jan. 28. Officials have said about 100,000 tickets have been requested for the event, while the capacity of the convention center is about 7,400. Several groups have also planned protests outside the convention center during the rally.
In a Facebook post Monday night, police said preparations are underway for Trump’s visit, and that the department wants to keep those attending the rally safe “while allowing visitors to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and peaceful assembly.”
The department has gotten numerous calls and messages for information about “assembly locations and times, parking, prohibited items and other general information,” according to the post.
Officials have scheduled a meeting about the event for Wednesday and will be able to provide answers that afternoon, according to the post.
For updates and alerts, including during the rally, police said residents can follow the department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, in addition to signing up for Nixle, a free text and email alert system, that would give “residents and visitors up-to-the-minute updates pertaining to President Trump’s visit.”
To sign up for Nixle alerts from city police, text “WPD3” to 888777.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
