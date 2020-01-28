Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WILDWOOD — A new traffic pattern will take effect in the city Wednesday until early spring due to ongoing construction on Rio Grande Avenue.

Eastbound traffic approaching the bridge will be channeled from two lanes to one as they cross the George Redding Bridge. Traffic continuing east after the bridge toward Park Boulevard will be directed south onto Susquehanna Avenue to Hand Avenue and east to Park Boulevard.

Businesses immediately south of the bridge may be reached by using a new slip ramp at Old Rio Grande Avenue. Rio Grande Avenue between Arctic Avenue and Park Boulevard will also be limited to westbound traffic.

Hand Avenue will be opened to two-way traffic from Park Boulevard to Lake Drive, but westbound traffic will not be permitted beyond the intersection.

Motorists will not be able to access Rio Grande Avenue by heading north on Susquehanna Avenue. Park Boulevard will be closed between Rio Grande Avenue and West Taylor Avenue.

