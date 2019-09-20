WILDWOOD — The Fire Department on Monday will dedicate a plaque to one of their fellow firefighters who died more than 60 years ago in the line of duty.
The plaque, which will be placed 2 p.m. at Rio Grande and Pacific avenues, is dedicated to the memory of Charles Bonner, a city firefighter who died Sept. 23, 1952, after working a fire the day before, fire Chief Daniel Speigel said in a news release.
The blaze, known as the “Bowldrome Fire,” destroyed Ken’s Bowldrome and Locke’s Cigar Store, causing an estimated $80,000 in damage, according to the release. The fire started with an explosion at the front of the bowling alley.
Bonner suffered a stroke during the fire and was sent home before going to the hospital, where he died, according to the release.
He had joined the Holly Beach Fire Company on Feb. 11, 1924, and was transferred to the Municipal Fire Division on Nov. 11, 1938.
A December memorial is also planned for Lt. Joseph Walto, a city firefighter who died after fighting a 1943 blaze at the Ocean Pier at Juniper Avenue and the Boardwalk.
“When I first entered the fire service in Wildwood, I had no idea there were two line-of-duty deaths in the Wildwood City Fire Department,” Speigel said, adding both Bonner and Walto have been recognized at the county’s firefighter memorial in Cape May Court House. “I have always believed they should be recognized locally, in the city they served, which is the reasoning for this dedication.”
To find out more about Bonner and Walto, visit wildwoodfirerescue.com/line-of-duty-deaths.
