WIDLWOOD — Portions of Rio Grande Avenue will be detoured or closed off next week as the city resumes construction expected to be completed before next summer, the Cape May County Department of Tourism and Public Information said Thursday in a news release.
Beginning Monday, contractors will remove the center median along the east section of the George Redding Bridge approach. The left lanes of the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to safely remove the barrier.
The construction is part of the Rio Grande Avenue Gateway Project, a $10 million overhaul of the main entrance to the city.
The project began in 2018 and is set to add lanes to the main avenue into the city, raise the road 30 inches and add new lighting and signage.
On Wednesday, traffic lanes will be adjusted to accommodate construction. Eastbound traffic approaching the George Redding Bridge will be channeled into the left lane and will be shifted over the original center line. A single lane of traffic will continue from Susquehanna Avenue to Park Avenue. At Rio Grande and Susquehanna avenues, drivers will be able to make a right turn south toward Hand Avenue. However, Susquehanna will be closed to northbound traffic at Hand Avenue.
Heading west, traffic will be limited to one lane from Park Avenue to the base of the bridge. Susquehanna Avenue north of Rio Grande will be closed at Taylor Avenue. Traffic will be permitted to use Taylor Avenue; however, neither eastbound nor westbound traffic will be permitted to turn south onto Susquehanna at the intersection.
The new traffic configurations will be in effect around the clock.
Drivers should expect delays and obey all posted signs.
Work is expected to be completed by late May 2020 in anticipation of the tourism season.
