WILDWOOD — The bridges to the Wildwoods are not closing imminently, Mayor Pete Byron said Thursday.

The topic was part of a larger discussion among the four Wildwoods mayors Wednesday about how to protect the permanent residents of Five Mile Island from undue strain amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Byron said.

“Many ideas are being discussed, and this was just one that Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera suggested,” Byron said. “We have to consider all viable and necessary options today and looking forward during this crisis, but decisions that drastic are typically determined by the county and the state."

The four mayors remain in close contact with county and state officials as the novel coronavirus impacts the state.

Trump rally cost Wildwood roughly $34,000, mayor wants reimbursement WILDWOOD — When President Donald Trump and his accompanying security descended on the shore …

“As I stated yesterday and maintain today, closing the bridges may be a knee-jerk reaction to protect our limited resources during this crisis,” Byron said.

The four mayors agree this is not the time to travel, per federal and state guidelines. Byron is calling for common sense and compassion and asking that second-home owners visit when the city and, in fact, the nation are cleared from the danger of the rapidly spreading disease.

The stores are stocked for the offseason demand, but city officials, business owners and managers have seen an influx of shoppers who do not live in the Wildwoods. This is putting undue strain on the local supply chain to keep the stores stocked for essentials, they say.

At this time, the one area hospital has 300 beds, yet the Wildwoods are home to many retirees who are widely publicized to be most susceptible to the more severe implications of the virus.