Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest are applying for a state grant to fund a study of the feasibility of sharing paid fire and emergency medical services, according to a news release from the three towns.
The communities will apply for a Challenge Grant through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs' Local Efficiency Achievement Program, which incentivizes shared services as a means of reducing costs.
The study would focus on paid services, so Wildwood Crest would only be considered for shared EMS services, according to the release.
The state has earmarked $3.15 million for LEAP Challenge Grant funds, with $150,000 set aside for each county. The program allows for up to three municipal grants per county. If no other municipality applies, one application could qualify for the full $150,000, the release states.
No decision on the possibility of shared services in the Wildwoods will be made in the near future, and any decision will be contingent on the results of the study, the release states.
