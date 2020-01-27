ATLANTIC CITY — Actor Will Patton, who has appeared in movies such as "The Punisher," "Remember the Titans" and "Armageddon," will shoot a short film tited "Francis" from Feb. 13 to 18 in the city.
Patton is set to portray the title character.
The production crew includes cinematographer Anna Franquesa Solano, who shot the Golden Globe-winning movie "The Farewell," starring Awkwafina; and writer-director Ian Barling.
Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios/Ryan Casting is looking to cast principal and background roles, said Stefanie Ryan-Showell, president of Weist-Barron-Ryan.
For more information, visit wbryanacting.net/casting.
