Showers and thunderstorms have brought heavy rain to parts of South Jersey. However, most of the rain will be getting out for Tuesday's National Night Out events.
Some isolated storms will linger during the family fun festivities, which generally run in the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. time frame. Isolated storms mean that most people will be dry, but there will be a few unlucky ones. Low pressure offshore, which brought the storms, continues to exit into New England.
In its place will be increasing sunshine. In fact, we should be mostly sunny as the sun sets. Temperatures will vary, due to rain-cooled air in spots. However, it will generally be shorts, t-shirt and dress weather, with temperatures 75 to 85 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast under 10 mph.
Atlantic County
Absecon
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the city will host their event at Pitney Park. Over 50 businesses and organizations are expected to attend, with a Game Truck for residents to play video games. The Atlantic City Black Jacks will be there, as well as displays of police and military vehicle and fire trucks.
Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, and will feature free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, an inflatable bouncer, music, firefighting demonstrations, SWAT truck and a free keepsake for the first 100 attendees.
Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Avenue, and will feature fireworks at dusk.
Galloway Township
The township's Police Department will host their event at the township police station, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton Township
Billed at "the area's largest and best National Night Out event," the Hamilton Mall is scheduled to host from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will have shark riding, live music, food trucks, face painting and Police K9 demonstrations.
Hammonton
Hammonton’s event will be held from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 with a rain date of Aug. 10 at Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road. It will feature fireworks, a wing eating contest, tug of war and other activities and is sponsored by the Police Department, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Hammonton Drug Alliance.
Linwood
The city’s gathering runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at All Wars Memorial Park, 1299 Shore Road, with free games, inflatable rides and sports clinics for all ages.
Mullica Township
The township's Police Department is hosting their event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Township Rec Field, 1513 Elwood Road. It will include free hot dogs and drinks, a face painter, Chinese auction, Police and K9 Demonstration, SWAT Team, Bomb Squad and bounce houses. Food trucks from the Olde World Cannoli and Jeremiah's Custom Cuisine will also be there.
Northfield
The Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse are proudly co-sponsoring this year's event, which runs from 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave.
Pleasantville
The city’s gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tilton Road and Langston Avenue. In addition to vendors, food and prizes for children, the police department’s K9 Unit and the city’s fire department will also be conducting demonstrations.
Somers Point
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., police and law enforcement officials will host their event at William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. In addition to live music, there will be a K-9 narcotic demonstration and a helicopter demonstration by the Coast Guard.
Ventnor
Ventnor’s event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held behind the city library. They’ll have free hot dogs and water, activities, a DJ, a K9 demonstration and more.
Cape May County
Avalon
The borough’s event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 29th Street parking lot and Surfside Park, both next to the Boardwalk. Public Safety, Public Works, and Rescue vehicles will be on display, and there will be rides, bounce houses, face painting and free hot dogs and water ice. Borough police Chief Jeffrey Christopher and other staff will take turns in the dunk tank. There will also be live music by 40 North.
Cape May
The city is hosting their event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue. The Nature Center of Cape May, U.S. Coast Guard, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and others will be there, and there will be free activities for children, food and giveaways.
Lower Township
The event will run from 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Boulevard, North Cape May. There will be public safety displays, games, prizes, a dunk tank, inflatables, complimentary refreshments and live music.
Middle Township
Held form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Rd, Cape May Court House, the event will feature live music, Cape May County Sheriff Department K-9 demonstration, food, pony rides, face painting, a drunk driving obstacle course and Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
North Wildwood
The city’s police department is hosting their event from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bill Henfey Park, 204 E. Eighth Avenue. They will have a BBQ, games and activities for children, as well as a movie after dark.
Sea Isle City
The city's event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. There will be complementary snacks, face painting, bounce houses, a photo booth, games and live music. Interactive law enforcement and safety displays manned by members of the Fire Department, Division of Emergency Medical Services and Beach Patrol, as well as the Cape May County’s Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and SWAT Team. At the police department table, officers will allow people to try-on special goggles that show how severely alcohol impairs basic functions.
There will also be a screening of “Incredibles 2.”
Wildwood
Held at Fox Park, at Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues, the city’s event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and features free games, food prizes, a dunk tank and more.
Wildwood Crest
Police are hosting their National Night Out from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, and will include public safety demonstrations, food, games, and live entertainment by The Locals.
Cumberland County
Millville
City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Middle School, 2 North Sharp Street. The first 1500 guests get a free meal ticket, and there will be games and activities, face painting, a dunk tank, K9 demonstrations, music and more.
Vineland
City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue. There will be music by Eleven Eleven, food and drinks, face painting, bounce houses, a car show and more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.