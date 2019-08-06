Atlantic City National Night Out

Sahday Richardson, 9, sprays a fire hose with the help of Atlantic City Fire Department at Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photograph

Showers and thunderstorms have brought heavy rain to parts of South Jersey. However, most of the rain will be getting out for Tuesday's National Night Out events.

Some isolated storms will linger during the family fun festivities, which generally run in the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. time frame. Isolated storms mean that most people will be dry, but there will be a few unlucky ones. Low pressure offshore, which brought the storms, continues to exit into New England. 

Rain ranged from near 2 inches in Brigantine to not even a drop in South Jersey between 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

In its place will be increasing sunshine. In fact, we should be mostly sunny as the sun sets. Temperatures will vary, due to rain-cooled air in spots. However, it will generally be shorts, t-shirt and dress weather, with temperatures 75 to 85 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast under 10 mph. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

