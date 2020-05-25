CAPE MAY — Dave and Gerri Cox did not travel far to reach the Washington Street Mall on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. They live in the Tranquility development just over the Cape May Canal in Lower Township.
But the midday visit seemed like a big change after weeks at home under a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re happy to be out,” said Dave Cox. “It’s good to see people and meet some people, and my wife can spend some money.”
They were among the crowds strolling the mall for what had been billed as “Window Shopping Weekend” in Cape May, running from Friday until Memorial Day on Monday. The doors of most retail shops remained closed to customers over the holiday weekend — the unofficial kickoff to summer at the Jersey Shore.
Gov. Phil Murphy has allowed curbside pickup for retail stores, as the restrictions slowly ease statewide. Many stores have turned to social media and websites to keep afloat. But many of the family-owned businesses along the popular pedestrian mall and throughout Cape May have built their businesses in direct contrast to online shopping, offering a personal, boutique experience.
Many of the shops do not even have websites, according to Amanda Adams, who owns Queen May on the Washington Street Mall. She’s also part of a task force the resort city has created to respond to both the virus and the economic challenges that accompany it.
“We decided that we wanted to do something for Memorial Day weekend. I came up with the idea of a window shopping weekend,” Adams said.
Participating merchants on the mall and throughout town, as well as in neighboring West Cape May, created window displays of merchandise. Some were tagged with numbers that customers could use to let the owner know what they wanted.
The plan was to continue the initiative through Memorial Day Monday, but Adams said it could continue until New Jersey enters a new phase of reopening.
“We’re all navigating these waters individually as businesses,” said Adams.
She said she was proud of the community, and happy to see neighbors and friends out on the mall. According to Adams, shoppers followed guidelines on social distancing.
“It was just so nice, even with the smiles underneath masks, to see some friendly eyes,” she said.
Saturday began with an intense lightning storm, with more rain on the way in the afternoon, but around noon Cape May saw blue skies and plenty of sunshine. A number of people strolled the mall, grabbing takeout from some of the eateries and looking at the displays.
Gerri Cox said people seemed to be obeying the guidelines on distancing, although fewer than half of the people out that day wore face coverings while chatting or speaking with merchants.
Many of the merchants stood in the doorways of their stores, ready to grab merchandise or speak with customers. Tom Alvarado stepped out from his Winterwood Gift and Christmas Shoppe on the corner of Ocean Street, where his son-in-law, Zach Ruffo, spoke with customers and passersby.
They had several items arranged on the steps of the store. The initiative has given them an outlet for some sales, but it fell far short of what they would usually expect for Memorial Day weekend, he said.
“It is what it is,” he said. He sees small businesses as taking the last place in New Jersey’s process of reopening, while Ruffo questioned why large-scale retailers can open and their shop cannot allow, for instance, five people to come in and shop at one time.
Others on the mall also said their business was way down from what they would typically see, and Alvarado said some businesses will likely close up for good if things don’t change soon.
Many of the businesses had signs saying #CapeMayStrong, which has become a rallying cry, a social media hashtag and an organizing principal of the local recovery. It grew out of a task force created by city manager Jerry Inderwies, bringing together community members, businesses, city officials and others to help guide the city through this unprecedented situation.
There is now a website, CapeMayStrong.org, which serves as a clearinghouse for local information, and those interested can follow updates on Facebook and Twitter. It’s described as a collaborative project of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, the city of Cape May, and community partners.
“It really is an ad-hoc group getting information out to people as we begin to reopen the town and come up with some ideas on promotion,” said Wendy Collins, a task force member. “Challenging times call for some creative thinking.”
The window shopping initiative started on the Washington Street Mall, but quickly grew to include all of Cape Island.
“It’s kicking off Memorial Day weekend, and we’ll keep it going as long as we need to,” Collins said.
