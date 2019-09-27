SOMERS POINT — A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a city convenience store.
The ticket sold at Wawa on Shore Road matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn Wednesday night, according to the state lottery website, winning $50,000. The ticket was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 37, 43, 44, 45 and 53, the Red Power Ball number was 25 and the Multiplier number was 03, according to the site.
— Molly Bilinski
