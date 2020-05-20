Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
Passers-by peek inside a restaurant on Ninth Street in Ocean City on Saturday. Under the current emergency orders related to COVID-19, restaurants are allowed only takeout and delivery. Some shore towns could allow expanded outside dining to make room for more distance when sit-down service returns.
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
Passers-by peek inside a restaurant on Ninth Street in Ocean City on Saturday. Under the current emergency orders related to COVID-19, restaurants are allowed only takeout and delivery. Some shore towns could allow expanded outside dining to make room for more distance when sit-down service returns.
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
BILL BARLOW / For The Press
Passers-by peek inside a restaurant on Ninth Street in Ocean City on Saturday. Under the current emergency orders related to COVID-19, restaurants are allowed only takeout and delivery. Some shore towns could allow expanded outside dining to make room for more distance when sit-down service returns.
BILL BARLOW / For The Press
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
BILL BARLOW/For The Press
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
BILL BARLOW/For The Press
Several restaurants and taverns along the Washington Street Mall already have dining areas outside. City Council plans to look at expanding outside business at an upcoming meeting, in hopes of giving restaurants and retailers room for social distance when state restrictions lift.
BILL BARLOW/For The Press
Passers-by peek inside a restaurant on Ninth Street in Ocean City on Saturday. Under the current emergency orders related to COVID-19, restaurants are allowed only takeout and delivery. Some shore towns could allow expanded outside dining to make room for more distance when sit-down service returns.
With the expectation that COVID-19 will be with us through the summer, shore towns are looking at new ways for restaurants to operate in the peak tourist season.
Among the options: expanding outdoor service, even if it means taking over parking lots and sidewalks.
Several municipal governing bodies have discussed the idea recently, including Cape May, North Wildwood and Ocean City.
Numerous details still need to be worked out, and the state rules still limit restaurants to takeout and delivery. Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey, who has headed up the county’s reopening plans, has said limiting the capacity of businesses will be an important part of allowing businesses to operate while the coronavirus remains in circulation.
Officials in shore towns expect those capacity limits to continue well into the summer.
Additional table space outside may help, they suggest.
North Wildwood seems to have led the way, with an April 21 resolution relaxing the procedures for restaurants to receive a site plan review to place tables outside. According to the minutes of that meeting posted to the city’s website, Mayor Patrick Rosenello told council members that while sit-down service remains prohibited under Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency orders, the city wants to be ready when that changes.
“When that restriction is rescinded, it is quite possible that social distancing regulations/standards will remain in effect,” the minutes state. Wildwood and Wildwood Crest approved similar resolutions.
The resolution passed unanimously. North Wildwood officials say they hope the state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control will also ease rules, allowing licensed restaurants to serve alcohol outside this summer.
On Tuesday, Cape May City Council approved a resolution allowing amended seating plans for restaurants to be approved by city Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr., with input from the police chief and the city’s zoning officer.
According to city Attorney Frank Corrado, the vote will allow restaurants to use their own property and — with council permission — the public right of way for tables and food service.
While many people used their federal stimulus check to pay bills and get help them get throu…
Corrado said he is comfortable with the legality of the resolution, which he acknowledged would supersede the normal process of zoning approval during the emergency.
But he cautioned against an additional resolution under consideration that would have temporarily suspended the city’s rules against open containers of alcohol in public streets and sidewalks, which was aimed at allowing bars and taverns to serve outside.
“I don’t want you to adopt a resolution that in essence turns the city of Cape May into an open tailgate party,” Corrado said.
Mullock described the idea as an invitation to disaster, but Lear said owners have paid a great deal for licenses and the proposal would allow businesses to sell a drink to go. The change was not approved.
Another resolution under consideration, but not voted on Tuesday, would reduce speed limits on streets around the Washington Street Mall and along Beach Avenue, with the expectation that people would be more likely to step off sidewalks and enter streets to keep distance.
“This is how we perceive operating this summer, more people avoiding other people,” Inderwies said. He wants drivers to be warned that they should be ready to slow down.
Cape May initially weighed going further than have other towns. Lear raised the idea of closing some streets to vehicles to give more room for restaurant tables and other businesses.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monda…
“Under the circumstances, I think it’s something that we need to talk about and come to a decision shortly,” he said May 5. The city instead voted to reduce speed limits.
In Ocean City, Councilman Keith Hartzell raised the idea at a recent meeting, suggesting the city consider allowing tables in parking areas and on sidewalks.
The dry town would not need to address alcohol service. Council members did not commit to any action.
Upper Township has far fewer restaurants, but Township Committee members still mulled the possibilities at a recent meeting after hearing a report from Blanche Adams of the Upper Township Business Association. Recommendations included using parking areas for restaurant seating.
“Maybe we could have tents outside to help with seating,” Adams said.
“Just keep us in the loop, and if there’s anything we can help facilitate, we’re certainly open to any suggestions,” replied Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.