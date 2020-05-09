We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Marjorie Fopeano used to visit her 97-year-old mother, Marjorie Potenza, every day in her assisted living home.

She’d do her mother’s nails, read to her and pick out her clothes for the next day. What made those visits more special was when Fopeano would bring along her 2-year-old grandson, Troy Bernardino.

“We keep a little toy drawer in her room,” Fopeano said. “He’d get out the little rocking horse we have in her apartment. Then he’d sit in her chair and they would have snacks, they would share.”

Sometimes, when they went to the dining room, Troy would get a ride on Potenza’s walker and wave to all of the residents. There are also photos of Troy attached to her walker, which Fopeano joked makes it easier to find.

“They just have this beautiful little relationship,” Fopeano said. “It’s so precious. It just makes (my mom) laugh and smile.”

But since the COVID-19 outbreak, assisted living centers and nursing homes have been on lockdown. Fopeano, 65, of Northfield, can only talk to her mom over the phone, and she won’t be able to see her on Mother’s Day.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “I never want to not be with my mother for Mother’s Day.”

Because she and Troy can’t visit Potenza, Fopeano will be dropping off a special gift for her mother — a pillow with Troy’s face on it, so she always has his smiling face by her side.

When Fopeano talks about her mother, Troy typically asks to go see her, but knows he can’t because of the “mean virus,” he calls it.

“Like when he wants to go to the zoo, he says, ‘Can’t go to the zoo, mean virus,’” she said.

Not being with her mom makes it bittersweet, but she said she’s not one to complain.

“I’m the type of person that makes the most out of life,” she said. “I’ve always done things with my mother and do things with my mother and spend time with her every day. If this is an inconvenience for the health and safety for her and everybody where she is living, I’m all for it.

“I’ve had a lifetime of Mother’s Days with her; I’m very fortunate,” she added. “I’m not going to complain, I’ve been grateful for everything.”

And even though she’s not complaining about missing her mom this year, she can’t wait to see her.

“I can’t wait to give her a big hug,” she said.

While it’s hard for a son or daughter to not see their mother on their special day, it’s equally hard for the mom, missing their child.

“I had so much anxiety knowing that I’m not going to see him,” said Kim Gallo, of Mays Landing. “I have no idea when I’m going to see him again.”

Gallo’s 19-year-old son, Joe Macrie, enlisted in the Air Force and was supposed to leave for basic training April 22. In early March, on the brink of the outbreak, he got orders to leave early. He left within three days of those orders.

Gallo, 49, was in Florida at the time but flew home the next day and was able to drop him off at a hotel in Cherry Hill where he would be taken to basic training in San Antonio.

“All of that changed that day,” she said. “All within two to three hours the recruiter is telling us, ‘You can’t go. You just have to drop him off.’ We literally had to drop him off and that was it.”

She still held out hope that she could watch her son graduate in person. No one knew at the time how bad the outbreak would get.

“I was inconsolable, I was a blubbering idiot,” she said as she held back tears. “It was heart-wrenching because you’re so proud. Joe is like my soulmate. He went everywhere with me. He’s a natural-born leader.

“To know you’re raising a true young man … I held him at the hotel and I just lost it,” she added. “I had to just walk away, and I cried the whole way home.”

But Joe, she said, was so strong and supportive of her.

“He was just patting me on the back and saying, ‘It’s going to be OK, Mom,’” she said.

He also left her a note that read, “You’ve got me this far, I can do the rest from here.”

Since he’s left, Gallo has spoken to him about three times. The phone calls are short, sometimes only seconds long. The hardest part is not knowing whether he’s safe and healthy. As a mother, she worries about who will care for him, who will be there for him and who would mother him when she’s not there.

To not worry about Joe, Gallo has given herself outside projects. She’s planted gardens in her yard, put down pavers for a walkway and painted the shed. Anything to keep busy.

Her 22-year-old son, Rob Macrie, has also been there for her.

“I know her well enough that seeing one of her baby boys leave for the military would wreck her,” Rob Macrie said. “I’m not really good with words, so being there emotionally and physically is what I can really do.”

While he expected her to be upset when Joe left, he’s still trying to make Mother’s Day special for Gallo. He wouldn’t spoil any surprises, but he had some plans in the works.

“I love her, and she’s done nothing but love and cherish her children and keep us safe,” he said.

On Thursday, Joe graduated from basic training. Family wasn’t able to attend because of COVID-19, but the ceremony was livestreamed. The recruits all wore face masks, and Gallo couldn’t decipher which recruit was Joe, but she knew he was there. She watched the whole ceremony, screaming with excitement, wearing her blue “Air Force Mom” shirt.

“I love my son Rob,” she said. “But it’s hard not having your best friend with you on your favorite day of the year when you’re supposed to be honored for everything that you do for them.”