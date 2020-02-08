TOMS RIVER — A woman’s body was discovered Friday inside a home in the Silverton section of the township after a fire, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.
Emergency personnel arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, and the fire spreading to four other residences, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release. Investigators found two adults and three children occupied the home. Of those, one man and all three children evacuated. Rescuers attempted to retrieve the woman, but her body was discovered when the fire was extinguished, Billhimer said.
Billhimer said the identity of the woman is being withheld until “proper notifications are made.”
A Toms River police officer was taken to Community Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation, Billhimer said.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
— Ahmad Austin
