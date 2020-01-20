Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman and her two dogs were rescued by firefighters Sunday evening from a burning home in the city’s Venice Park neighborhood.
About 7:22 p.m., city firefighters responded to the home on the 2000 block of Kuehnle Avenue, fire Chief Scotts Evans said. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming out the front window and door of the single-story, wooden home.
Firefighters from Ladder 1 and Rescue 1 searched the home and found the semi-conscious woman in her bedroom, along with two dogs, Evans said. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The woman’s identity was not released.
Engines 2 and 3 “aggressively attacked” the fire, Evans said, which was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
No firefighters were injured.
Evans estimated the damage to be over $100,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
