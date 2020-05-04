LONGPORT—A woman died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, police said.
Just before 1 p.m., police responded to the area of Pacific and Yarmouth Avenues for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed that Edward Werbany, 86, of Blackwood in Gloucester County, was driving a Ford F-150 and backed into Lillian Myers, 85, of Stratford in Camden County. Myers died as a result of the collision.
The investigation remains on-going with the Longport Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
