MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Women's Charitable Organization will sponsor a banquet and Atlantic County executive candidates' forum Sept. 26 at Mays Landing Country Club.

The banquet is for the Atlantic County Branch of the American Association of University Women. The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is co-sponsoring the candidates' forum with AAUW.

The 7 p.m. forum, which is free and open to the public, will give people a chance to question Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson and Democrat challenger Susan Korngut, a Northfield attorney and councilwoman.  

The banquet starts at 5 p.m. and costs $35 to attend. Proceeds benefit the AAUW scholarship fund. 

Mays Landing Country Club is at 1855 Cates Road.

For more information and to pre-register, email lisagoodwin999@gmail.com by Sept. 17.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

