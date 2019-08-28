WOODBINE — The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a $3 million project to reconstruct a taxiway at Woodbine Municipal Airport.
Taxiway B, which has not been rehabilitated since the 1980s, has exceeded its life expectancy, according to a news release from Mayor William Pikolycky’s office. There are severe, major cracks, and a full mill and overlay of the payment will be designed.
The borough has accepted an $186,029 grant from the FAA for the Woodbine Municipal Airport Taxiway B Rehabilitation Design project, according to the release. The total project cost is $206,699. The borough has applied to the state Department of Transportation for $10,125.35 as a state match to the grant to cover the difference.
The total cost of the rehabilitation will cost about $3 million, and will span multiple phases over 5 years.
“I am happy to announce the successful acquisition of additional funds to reduce the town’s burden for a necessary project,” said Pikolycky. “This much needed rehabilitation of the Taxiway will provide a safer environment for our flying community.”
The project would repair minor and major cracks, include taxiway markings and asphalt heaving repairs for about 3,100 by 35 feet of Taxiway B, which runs parallel to Runway 13-31.
The taxiway edge lighting not will be part of this project, but it will be designed at a late phase, according to the release.
