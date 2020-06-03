WOODBINE — The intersection of Dennisville-Petersburg Road and Woodbine-Ocean View Road will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday for repaving.
The repaving will occur at the location of proposed roundabout construction. Local traffic will be permitted on Dennisville-Petersburg Road from the north and south up to the location of the roundabout construction, but will not be permitted to cross through the construction zone. Similarly, local traffic may access Woodbine-Ocean View Road from the east and west up to the roundabout.
Traffic heading north on Route 47 wishing to continue onto Dennisville-Petersburg Road will be detoured north to Washington Avenue. Traffic heading south will be detoured to Route 83 to Dennisville Road.
Reports of food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic are not hard to find. But for every s…
Westbound traffic along Woodbine-Ocean View Road will be detoured north onto Corson Tavern Road, and eastbound traffic will be directed north to Washington Avenue to Route 49 and south on 49 to Route 50.
Both Dennisville-Petersburg Road and Woodbine-Ocean View Road will reopen to through traffic at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.