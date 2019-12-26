WOODBINE — The borough has been awarded 10 megawatts for a solar farm project at the landfill on Fiddler Hill Road, Mayor William Pikolycky said Monday.
Woodbine applied for the megawatts through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. Two hundred fifty-five submissions were filed by municipalities vying for a cut of 77 megawatts, Pikolycky said in a news release. The borough received word of the approval Friday.
A similar program was approved in Egg Harbor Township, where the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Pleasantville Housing Authority plan to build a 2 megawatt community solar array on the grounds of the ACUA landfill. Housing Authority residents will be sold the power at a discounted price, according to the ACUA.
A community solar project allows a solar array to be built at one property to provide electricity to multiple subscribers, allowing those without the ability to install their own solar infrastructure to use the renewable energy.
“This will allow the repurposing of an otherwise unusable landfill site and bring renewable energy into the community in a way that will benefit both Woodbine and the community at large while addressing a long-term goal of my administration in abating this environmental issue,” Pikolycky said.
Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.