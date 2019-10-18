EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Drivers may experience delays next week on Delilah Road due to road resurfacing.
A lane shift pattern will be in effect in the eastbound lane of the road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday between Tremont Avenue and the Atlantic City Expressway overpass, weather permitting, according to a news release from the county.
Tremont will be closed during those times, and other streets that connect to Delilah may be periodically blocked, the release states.
Drivers can expect delays and are advised to plan travel time accordingly or find an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
